WWE Releases New Merchandise For Former Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock

Could Ken Shamrock be inching closer to a WWE Hall of Fame induction? Earlier this week, WWE Shop released a bunch of new merchandise for "The World's Most Dangerous Man" including new t-shirts and hoodies, which could signal Shamrock and WWE reaching an agreement to facilitate his return to the company.

In an update from "PWInsider," Shamrock may have signed a Legends deal with WWE, but there's no confirmation of such an agreement at this point. If history is any indication, wrestlers in the alumni section of the WWE website receive new merchandise when they're either getting ready for a Hall of Fame induction or have agreed to share their likeness for a video game.

It's worth noting that Shamrock, a UFC Hall of Famer, has a relationship with Endeavor and UFC officials — now part of the extended WWE family — and has appeared in several UFC video games such as UFC: Tapout 2, UFC: Sudden Impact, and EA Sports MMA. As such, it's possible that Shamrock's return to the WWE fold could have been set in motion following the merger between WWE and UFC.

His last notable appearance came when The Rock inducted him into the Impact/TNA Hall of Fame through a surprise video call at the 2020 Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Shamrock, the inaugural TNA World Heavyweight Champion, made several stops in promotions such as Impact/TNA and NJPW following his three-year run in the WWE in the late '90s.

During his time in WWE, Shamrock held the Intercontinental Championship once and prevailed in the 1998 King of the Ring tournament. He has not appeared on WWE programming since leaving the company in late 1999. However, he was a playable character in WWE 2K16 and several other WWE video games in the pre-2K era.