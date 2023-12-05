WWE NXT Star Trick Williams Explains How Kofi Kingston Has Inspired Him

It's no secret that Trick Williams has become one of the fastest-rising and most popular stars on "WWE NXT" in recent months, with his undeniable charisma earning plenty of adulation. The 29-year-old began his journey with the sports entertainment juggernaut as an enforcer for Carmelo Hayes, but has since carved out his own path on the developmental brand, capturing the NXT North American title for a brief period before losing it to Dominik Mysterio.

He admitted that he drifted in and out of pro wrestling fandom during his younger years but revealed in an interview with "Denise Salcedo" that one particular moment in WWE history prompted him to make the jump to become an in-ring competitor.

"Around that time, it was when Kofi Kingston had first won his title ... I just remember I was at a buddy's house and he has been into wrestling his whole life and tears came down my friend's face," Williams said.

"That was my first time really feeling it. Seeing the attachment and how much love really goes into this, I want that for myself and I want to be able to send a positive message out into this world and I want people to know my name," said the "NXT" star. "That was the first moment that really brought me back into wrestling and I told him [Kingston] that. He's probably heard it a million times — but he was honored by it and that was really cool."

Williams is still in the formative stages of his WWE journey and has main event potential, while Kingston took the long road to the top, scratching and clawing for over a decade before finally capturing his maiden world title at WrestleMania 35 against Daniel Bryan. He inspired a litany of black performers — including Williams — to strive for their dreams.

