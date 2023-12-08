Trick Williams Discusses His Growth In WWE NXT

Like Paul Simon or Daryl Hall before him, Trick Williams feels it's time for him to dissolve his fruitful partnership with Carmelo Hayes and go his own way. In a new interview with Denise Salcedo, Williams said that his career is finally back on the right track.

"This is the vision of myself I've had all along," Williams said, believing that he's finally on the trajectory to stardom. "I wanted to be 'The Guy.'"

Williams says that he was very fortunate to be brought into WWE alongside Carmelo Hayes, noting that Hayes is a once-in-a-generation talent. He stated that he learned a lot about the business and the psychology of big matches from Hayes.

"I got to be in 'The Life' even though it was kinda more [Carmelo's] life, but I didn't have the pressure," Williams explained. Now that the former "NXT" North American Champion has tasted the limelight on his own, he not only understands the pressures that Hayes was under, but also has the desire for success of his own. "It makes you want to have some success on my own."

He believes that the best thing he ever did was when he approached WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels about being featured more on "WWE NXT" programming.

"I'm a soldier," Williams continued, explaining his dedication to a business he's grown to love. "I feel like there's people who are built for this, people who are born to do this and I am one of those guys," he said, cheekily noting that his online password had been "Superstar" long before he was ever in WWE.