Nia Jax Details What She Likes Most About WWE's Women's Division

The landscape of the WWE women's division was drastically different when Nia Jax was released from the promotion in 2021. The likes of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were still fresh faces on the main roster, Raquel Rodriguez and Zoey Stark were still in "NXT," and Jade Cargill was starting her wrestling journey in AEW. Now, all those talented women are in WWE, and Jax is excited to share the ring with others who look as physically imposing as her.

"When I first came in [to WWE], I was one of the bigger girls," Jax told Mike Karolyi. "I just had to face a lot of the smaller girls, and it was always such a big difference. Now, we have such an array of women — all different shapes and sizes — especially someone like Raquel Rodriguez who I faced a couple of weeks ago. We're about the same size, and it's really cool to show the fans what we can do — two, big, powerful women in the ring. That's a cool thing that has developed over the last decade or so. I feel like everyone gets to see all kinds of differences, and be able to relate to everything in there."

To the surprise of no one, Jax has bulldozed everyone in sight since returning to WWE, pinning the likes of Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and most recently Shayna Baszler. Jax is among only three WWE superstars who haven't been pinned in 2023 — GUNTHER and Rhea Ripley being the other. Even the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns suffered a pinfall loss to Jey Uso at Money in the Bank.

As Jax continues her undefeated streak, she looked to begin a new rivalry with Becky Lynch on this week's "WWE Raw" after engaging in a heated conversation with "The Man" in the backstage area.