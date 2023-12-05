WWE RAW 12/04/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso was a really good match, but the finish is what matters, and the way WWE booked this one really didn't work for me.

I have two major issues with this match. First, it's annoying to me that Rollins pinned Jey clean. I know it was a departure from typical WWE style that would have seen a distraction finish or a no contest due to interference or whatever to keep both guys strong, but in this case I was not only expecting that, I thought there was a good reason for it, and his name is Drew McIntyre. It made complete and total sense for McIntyre to interfere in this match — is he really going to stand by and let Roman Reigns' cousin win WWE's other world title? The consistency of McIntyre's character has been "Raw's" secret sauce for a couple months now, and I just assumed the whole reason we were doing Seth vs. Jey was because Drew would also have to be involved, thus furthering that story. Maybe it would have been typical WWE, but it would have made sense.

Instead, surprisingly, the match went full AEW on us: too long, clean finish, approximately 47 kick-outs after signature or finishing moves. Not only that, but those finisher kick-outs favored Rollins pretty heavily — without checking the tape, I'm pretty sure he kicked out of two Splashes and two Spears, while Uso didn't even get to kick out of a single Stomp. I call BS on that. Jey pinned Reigns earlier this year and had him pinned again before his brother interfered at SummerSlam, now he's losing clean to Rollins after one move? Seems like a step down for him, which is not a choice I would have made.

I don't know, maybe the people who tell me WWE has brainwashed me into thinking TV title defenses don't matter are right. It just felt like this match was trying to be something it wasn't. You can tell they knew McIntyre had to be involved because of his post-match run-in, which seemed rushed because the match itself went so long. I wish that — the story — had been the focus, even if it meant a distraction finish or a DQ. And I wish people would stop kicking out of finishers as often as they do, in every promotion.

