CM Punk To Appear On Next Week's Episode Of WWE Raw

After his first appearance on "WWE Raw" in nearly a decade last week, some fans may have been disappointed not to see CM Punk on the show the following Monday. But perhaps they took some solace in a video package recapping his Survivor Series surprise return, last week's promo, and parallels drawn to his infamous "pipe bomb" from 2011. If not, they can catch him on Friday's episode of "SmackDown." And if that doesn't do it, surely, they'll be appeased in knowing they won't have to wait long to see him on "Raw."

In a backstage segment with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce let Rollins know that he'd invited WWE's hottest "free agent" to next week's show and that he intends to sign him to a lucrative, long-term contract. Rollins responded with his trademark laugh and reiterated some of what he's said since Punk's return to this point, noting that Pearce has to do what he has to do but that eventually, when Punk shows his true colors and blows things up on Monday nights, Pearce would have to understand that Rollins, then, would have to do what he has to do as well.

The breadcrumbs have been there since Punk hit the stage at Survivor Series in Chicago — Rollins' tirade that night, Punk's mention of "almost everyone" welcoming him back in the locker room, and now, the connective tissue from the backstage segment with Pearce and Rollins tonight. But now things seem to be quickly formulating for a Punk and Rollins feud in very short order; something that most fans can sink their teeth into.