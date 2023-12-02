CM Punk Returning To WWE SmackDown On Next Week's Tribute To The Troops Special

Next week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will be the annual "Tribute to the Troops" special and it just got an added boost in none other than CM Punk, who will make his first "SmackDown" appearance since January 7, 2014.

Punk's return to WWE flipped the wrestling world on its head at Survivor Series last weekend and his promo on "Raw" two nights later made headlines all over as well. It has yet to be determined which brand, if either, Punk will be assigned to or if he might continue on as a free agent but with Randy Orton landing securely on "SmackDown," as announced this evening, it stands to reason that Punk will have a permanent home as well. It has not been made clear whether or not Punk will appear on "Raw" this coming Monday as of yet but his arrival on "SmackDown" next week will certainly be another attention-grabber.

The last time CM Punk was a part of an episode of "SmackDown" came less than three weeks before he departed the company, competing in a six-man tag match alongside The New Age Outlaws against The Shield. If his promo from the other night is to be believed, he won't need an any such alliance, having said, "I'm not here to make friends. I'm here to make money."