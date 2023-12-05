Seth Rollins Pins Jey Uso Clean On WWE Raw, Retains World Heavyweight Championship

"Main Event" Jey Uso wrestled his second major championship opportunity of the calendar year Monday night, facing Seth "Freakin'" Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately for Uso, things once again didn't go his way, with Rollins retaining the title after a Stomp — and for Uso, things only got worse from there.

Despite landing a pair of Uso Splashes, two Spears, and enough superkicks to do in most mere mortals, Uso's attempts to capture gold were thwarted by Rollins continuously kicking out. Ultimately, Uso would attempt yet another spear, only to be countered by a Rollins Pedigree and the deciding Stomp for the champ to retain. The combatants, who were teammates in their WarGames match at Survivor Series, would show each other respect following the end result, but as Uso exited the ring, he found himself back on the receiving end of an assault from one of their WarGames opponents.

Emerging from the crowd in a black hoodie, Drew McIntyre, still incensed over his longstanding beef with The Bloodline and now further enraged by Rollins giving Uso a title opportunity over him, delivered a Claymore Kick to Uso and caught Rollins off a tope suicida attempt, turning it into a belly-to-belly suplex. To close the show, McIntyre cleared the announce table and slammed Uso through it, seemingly cementing the fact that this feud is far from over.