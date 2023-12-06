Steel Cage Match Added To Saturday's WWE NXT Deadline Card

A new match has been added to the next "WWE NXT" Premium Live Event, Deadline. Kiana James will be facing former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in a steel cage match. The match was made after James and Perez were in a Last Chance Qualifying Match on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT," which saw Fallon Henley win by pinning, another competitor, Thea Hail.

Henley will now be part of the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge with Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport, and Kelani Jordan at Deadline. The winner of the match gets a future shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship, which is currently being held by Lyra Valkyria. During the qualifying match, both James and Perez went through the announce table.

The last time they were in singles competition was on October 24 during the first part of Halloween Havoc, where Perez defeated James in a Devil's Playground match. The Deadline PLE is this Saturday, December 9 at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.