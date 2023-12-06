WWE Backpedals On Jey Uso 'Yeet' Catchphrase Due To Existing Wrestling Trademark

Jey Uso seemingly found a new catchphrase recently in the popular slang term "Yeet," with the term emblazoned on his shirt and fans chanting it incessantly at the former Bloodline member, which is why it was so strange that the term was censored on the latest episode of "WWE Raw."

PWInsider is reporting that WWE was forced to blur any past footage of Uso's "Yeet" shirt, as well as censor any "Yeet" chants from the crowd on Monday, as WWE was unable to obtain a trademark to use the popular slang term in a professional wrestling context, seemingly confirming an earlier tweet from WrestleVotes. The trademark already belongs to an independent wrestler, Kasey Scott Huffman, who trademarked the term for professional wrestling in 2021.

There is no word on WWE's plans for Uso following the loss of his catchphrase. PWInsider notes that WWE has made deals with trademark holders in the past, but as of publication WWE and Huffman have not come to any kind of deal nor does it appear one is being put together.

The timing is definitely tricky, as the censorship of Uso's catchphrase came on the week that the former tag team star challenged WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, with the muted crowd putting a damper on what should've been a major moment of character development for Uso, who has been working hard to build credibility as a main event singles star since departing The Bloodline this past summer. Uso was unsuccessful against Rollins, who managed to retain his title in Monday's main event.