Bully Ray Reveals Unorthodox Pick For Brock Lesnar's Opponent At WWE WrestleMania 40

The annual Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania is becoming much like The Undertaker's final few bouts at "The Showcase of Immortals," proving to be just as big an honor for the opponents as it is a treat for the fans. With WrestleMania 40 fast approaching, Bully Ray explained why GUNTHER is the perfect choice to wrestle "The Beast Incarnate" in Philadelphia.

Ray prefaced his comments by suggesting that WWE is keeping GUNTHER's historic reign as Intercontinental Champion alive as they have bigger plans in store for him. "I think we're getting GUNTHER and Brock at WrestleMania," Ray told "Busted Open." "Because when Brock looks at GUNTHER, he's gonna be able to talk about 'Taker's streak, and ending a streak. Brock is going to be able to remind GUNTHER that, 'I'm the one who put the one in 21 and one, so at WrestleMania, I'm defeating you.'"

The Hall of Famer pointed out how Lesnar hasn't challenged for the Intercontinental Championship since returning to WWE in 2012, and why his doing so would add "a boatload of credibility" to the title. "The thought of Brock as Intercontinental Champion just adds even more credibility. This is where Brock loses to GUNTHER," Ray predicted. "Because that loss is going to make GUNTHER. Those 600-700 days as champion will be the good precursor, but beating Brock will be the real accomplishment."

Ray reiterated that WWE keeps reminding fans of GUNTHER's undefeated streak just so Lesnar can downplay his achievements. "Brock's gonna be able to say, 'Those days don't matter because I took the streak that really mattered and put an end to it. Now I'm gonna put an end to yours too.'

GUNTHER hasn't been shy about wanting a match with Lesnar, previously revealing he studied Lesnar's work during his younger years.