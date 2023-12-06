Eric Bischoff Explains Why CM Punk's WWE Return At Survivor Series Was So Surprising

It was never a foregone conclusion that CM Punk was going to show up at Survivor Series, especially after reports suggested that WWE did not want to bring back the controversial star due to their acrimonious breakup in 2014.

That's precisely why fans reacted with legitimate shock when "Cult of Personality" blared out the speakers at the Allstate Arena, as WWE provided shock value that left even Eric Bischoff stunned. Reflecting on Punk's WWE comeback, Bischoff explained why he didn't expect Punk to return until Royal Rumble.

"It's not that I didn't think WWE would ever bring Punk back, it's just that I was unconvinced they would bring him back at Survivor Series," Bischoff told "83 Weeks" recently. "I thought it would be Royal Rumble simply because of the nature of the format, and it would have fit so nicely. I also felt like WWE has so much momentum right now, and there's no weakness in their roster. There's no shame in the game. They've got one of the best rosters we've ever seen in any company or two companies combined for the last 25 years. So I didn't see the need [for Punk]."

Bischoff speculated that WWE fast-tracked Punk's return since it is currently in negotiations for the media rights of "WWE Raw," and that the star power of Punk could help the company fetch a more lucrative deal. "The way they brought Punk in was masterful — absolute surprise and happened at the tail end of the show. Anyone who came to the arena thinking, 'Maybe tonight' ... by the time the show was ending, I'm sure most people forgot all about Punk — until he showed up. That was a work of art, keeping that a secret, and surprising the audience that way."