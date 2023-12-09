Former WWE Writer Vince Russo Reveals The Thing He's Most Proud Of In His Career

Vince McMahon's work ethic has often been a marvel to those who have worked with him and one of the main factors credited for WWE becoming such a sports entertainment juggernaut. It also may have been contagious. In a recent interview with "Developmentally Speaking," former WWE head writer Vince Russo elaborated on how tirelessly he, McMahon, and the rest of the WWE roster worked while trying to defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

"The thing I'm most fond of is just work ethic," Russo said. "Nobody before, bro, and nobody since has worked as hard as we did [in the Attitude Era]. So whether you like my work or not, I could care less because it's subjective. But those, that like entertainment, are going to like my show. The Dave Meltzers of the world who like 20-minute wrestling matches are not going to like my shows — I could care less. But one thing I'm proud of was nobody worked harder than me, nobody outworked me."

Russo believes the writers and creative personnel in modern-day WWE are "just sleepwalking" and do not pour in the hours he did at the job. Russo cited WWE's switch in attitude from a wrestling program to a company of "content creators" as the reason for the lack of original ideas and unique characters. "They're just turning out content and not really caring if it's good or bad. They have all these networks and streaming services that want and need their content. I don't think they care — they're just providing content," Russo said of 2023 WWE.