Jake The Snake Roberts Says WWE Hall Of Famer Worst-Smelling Wrestler He Worked With

Earlier this year, current "WWE NXT" star Wes Lee spoke about the need for personal hygiene in professional wrestling. The former "NXT" North American Champion mentioned that while he was performing on the indies before joining WWE, some individuals were not "astute with their self-care." On his "Snake Pit" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was asked to name the worst-smelling wrestler he shared the ring with.

"Oh my god. It's so simple. Vader," Roberts said. "God almighty he reeked ... Just horrible. Horrible. Smelt like baby puke ... It was just brutal." Late WWE Hall of Famer Vader's illustrious wrestling career took him all over the world. Roberts crossed paths with the multi-time world champion in the ring several times in WCW and WWE.

Roberts went on to say that the late King Kong Bundy's shoes "smelt so f*****g bad" when he removed them in the locker room. He then told a story about how the legendary Road Warriors (Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal) set Bundy's shoes on fire while he was in the ring performing in a match. The duo sprayed the shoes with lighter fluid and set them ablaze because "they stunk so f*****g bad." Roberts also mentioned that late WWE Hall of Famer British Bulldog was "pretty rank at times" for not washing his gear.



