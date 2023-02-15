Wes Lee Comments On The Need For Personal Hygiene In Wrestling

There's a lot that goes into being a really good wrestler. One must be technically sound, be able to talk on a microphone, sell a match in and out of the ring, potentially do some super cool high-flying moves, and protect whoever you're working with at all costs. Another thing that's very important in being a successful professional wrestler; making sure that you're hygienic for your partner in the squared circle.

At least, that's what NXT North American Champion Wes Lee believes, as he revealed in an appearance on the Real Radio Monsters podcast.

"Hygiene is a big thing because we are all on up on each other," Lee said. "And you do not want to smell two weeks of buildup on somebody while you're in a headlock."

Lee's words seemed to suggest that he had experience in dealing with wrestlers that perhaps were not the most hygienic to be around. And in fact, he confirmed that he had such appearances, during his past life on the independent circuit when he wrestled as Dezmond Xavier.

"In the past, when I was traveling the indies, there were individuals that weren't as astute with their self-care," Lee said. "And it was apparent on their gear, on their regular clothes, and also their body."

As for his current activities, Lee was most recently seen retaining his North American Championship in the opening match at NXT Vengeance Day, when he defeated the Artist Formerly Known as T-Bar, Dijak. No word yet on what Dijak's hygiene status for their big bout.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Real Radio Monsters and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription