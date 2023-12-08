WWE Star Randy Orton Explains Why He Used To Be An A**hole (His Words)

Wrestling fans have heard rumors of a younger Randy Orton defecating in the bags of former WWE Divas Rochelle Loewen and Amy Weber, and being a troublemaker in general in the WWE locker room. Now that Orton is a seasoned veteran, he's finally opened up about his past antics, admitting on the "Impaulsive" podcast that he wasn't kind to fans or his peers in his early years in WWE.

"100 percent," Orton responded when asked if he was "a dick" in his younger years. "But that was like my armor. I was an a**hole, I think, because I wanted people to respect me maybe — I don't know. I just know that I grew out of that phase, and I thank god that I did. But I see footage that, I didn't know the camera was rolling, maybe at an autograph signing and there's an interaction with a fan and it's picked up. Then now, they're doing this doc on A&E, and I've seen some of this footage from 10-15 years ago ... and I'm like, 'Oh my God. That's horrible.' But that's just kind of who I was."

Orton believes his notorious behavior "wasn't coming from a place of confidence" but rather from "fear" of acceptance, acknowledging that he was blessed to have been given multiple chances by WWE management. Orton also referenced the fact that he was suspended several times for failing WWE's Talent Wellness Program.

"Luckily, I was given a second, third, fourth chance from Vince McMahon when I would get in trouble or get sent away for a couple of months or get fined a second or third time," Orton said. "I am so blessed. I just had the right guys in there to yank my ass straight and make sure that I was walking the straight line the times that I did veer off."