WWE's Randy Orton On Relationship With Rey Mysterio, Development Of Dominik Mysterio

Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio have crossed paths several times in the ring since both debuted in WWE in 2002. Notably, Mysterio pinned Orton in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 22 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career. During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, "The Viper" brought up his friendship with the legendary luchador when he was asked about Dominik Mysterio.

"His dad and I are tight ... He's probably the only guy back there that's friendlier than Omos," Orton said. "Rey took care of me back in the day ... So I wrestled Dom ... on 'Raw.' I don't know if you guys saw it or not, but it was such a pleasure to be out there with him and just to get to be out there knowing, 'Oh my god. I know your dad's at home watching.' I want to make your dad proud. It was a great feeling."

"I'm so proud of Dom as well ... When he first started coming up and Rey brought him around," he continued, "it's like, 'Uh. This kid needs another f*****g 10 years, and he needs to go fight in a war or something and come back grizzled.' ... He's got it now."

Orton's match against "Dirty" Dom on "Raw" last week came two days after the 14-time world champion returned to the ring following a serious back injury. "The Viper" was a part of the winning WarGames team at Survivor Series after 18 months on the sidelines.

