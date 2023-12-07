Bobby Lashley Weighs In On CM Punk's Return To WWE

CM Punk returned to WWE after almost 10 years at Survivor Series. During a recent interview with "The Ten Count," former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was asked about how he felt about Punk's addition to the locker room.

"I really don't know to be honest with you," Lashley said. "I was actually leaving [WWE] around the time Punk was really starting to pick up a little steam. I mean, he was there, but he really didn't do anything at that time ... I spoke with some of the guys that knew him — got mixed feelings. Some people were very against it, some people were [like], 'Uh, you know, whatever.' But you know what? It's a land of opportunity."

"If he comes back and he helps out the show," he continued, "that's the business side of it ... I hope they give him an opportunity to kind of prove his loyalty to the business and some of the people in there, just to let everybody know — some of the naysayers, some of the people that aren't too happy about him being there. I hope he has this opportunity to work his way back up to the top," Lashley added, "and not just given everything because maybe he negotiated a contract to allow him to do that."

Lashley and Punk have crossed paths in the ring only once in the past. Back in 2006 at ECW December to Dismember — considered to be one of the worst WWE-produced shows of all time — Lashley and Punk participated in the Extreme Elimination Chamber match for the ECW Championship. Lashley captured the ECW title at that pay-per-view after entering the gimmick bout last.

