Rob Van Dam Discusses AEW Wrestlers Asking Him For Advice, Perhaps Defying Expectation

One of the criticisms that has been lobbied at AEW's young wrestlers at times is the idea that they don't ask for advice from veterans, but Rob Van Dam has provided an exception to that idea. "To the credit of some of the boys in AEW, when I was there I did have some of them pick my brain [and] come up to me," he confirmed on "1 Of A Kind." "So that's the other side." RVD admitted that some of the talent has come up to him and made it known they were fans of his work when they were growing up. He has been making sporadic appearances for the company, and has worked specifically with younger stars such as Jack Perry and HOOK, showcasing that he's willing to use his star power to help others.

"I've had them come up and say, 'Do you see anything that I could do better?' That goes a long way," RVD said. "Does that mean that they all grew up watching and respecting me and not the generation above me? That's a lot of assumption but that's one perspective to take." It's a perspective that he takes after hearing comments from the likes of Arn Anderson, as well as others backstage in AEW. However, it was a conversation he personally had with Tully Blanchard that showcased how some of the veterans haven't been tapped into.

"I stopped to talk to him [Blanchard], I respect the f*** out of his work and I wanted to tell him," RVD revealed. "He was telling me that as long as he's been there none of the young guys have one time come up to him for any advice, how he would do something."

