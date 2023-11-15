Rob Van Dam Calls AEW Star A Version Of Himself

While they have yet to cross paths during his limited time in AEW so far, Rob Van Dam and International Champion Orange Cassidy have plenty in common. For one, they're both friends with Hook, the son of RVD's longtime ECW colleague Taz. RVD has teamed with Hook twice in AEW so far, with the team winning both bouts, and now Cassidy looks to have the same success as RVD on "AEW Dynamite" tonight when he and Hook battle Cassidy's Full Gear opponent Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action.

Another thing RVD and Cassidy have in common, at least according to RVD, is how laid back both men are. RVD talked about that similarity on the latest "1 Of A Kind," and while acknowledging there are some differences between him and Cassidy, he does feel that Cassidy was, at least in some way, inspired by RVD's infamously nonchalant attitude. He's also happy to see how well it's worked out for Cassidy and AEW.

"Orange Cassidy is a version of me, because he's so laid back, relaxed, and doesn't give a f**k," RVD said. "And I see that. When I first realized what was important to this guy, his value system, just looking at Orange Cassidy, I was like 'Yeah, they took one side, one perspective of me, and exploited it into a whole character.' I like it. It's different ... I recognize that vibe in myself for sure, of 'Dude, who gives a f**k? Let's do it.'"

