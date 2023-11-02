Rob Van Dam Wants To Use This Name For Tag Team With Hook In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has made three AEW in-ring appearances in recent months, although it appears he has not officially signed with the company. During a recent episode of his "One of a Kind" podcast, Van Dam confirmed the door is still open for more All Elite appearances.

"Of course, of course. Everyone is super cool there," Van Dam said. "Now that I've got a little bit of a situation as far as teaming up with Hook, I feel there is more reason than ever to have me there. I feel good about that as opposed to, I don't expect to ever hear from them again."

Regarding a potential team name for himself and the current FTW Champion Hook, RVD responded, "Man, I almost wished I had looked this up to give the guy credit. I'm stealing it and it's so good. I would probably actually want to use it. Anyway, people on social media threw out some ideas and stuff and the one that I f***ing loved and that stuck with me — ready for it — Smoke and Choke."

Van Dam made his AEW in-ring debut on the August 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite" when he challenged Jack Perry in a FTW Rules match for the FTW title. He would return on the September 23 episode of "AEW Collision" to team with Hook for the first time as the two scored a win over Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. RVD's latest match took place on October 25 in Philadelphia as he and Hook beat The Dark Order.

