Tony Schiavone Compares AEW's Ryan Nemeth To Former WCW Talent, With Key Difference

While he's not known for being a main event player in AEW, Ryan Nemeth can at least point to the fact that he's the "Hollywood Hunk," a member of The Wingmen, and the brother of former WWE star Dolph Ziggler. And now he has another distinction: being compared to one of the least liked wrestlers of recent memory by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone.

As it turns out, neither Nemeth nor this other wrestler was at the forefront of Schiavone's mind as he sat down to do the most recent episode of "What Happened When." But it was during the back half of the show, as he and co-host Conrad Thompson were watching a 1999 WCW event, that comparison suddenly came to Schiavone, hitting him like a ton of bricks.

"The Disco Inferno is Ryan Nemeth, the 'Hollywood Hunk' back in 1999," Schiavone said. "Same cadence of the voice ... they sound the same. And we just had Ryan Nemeth, actually [as] you and I are recording this, you will see it tonight on 'Rampage,' Ryan Nemeth did an in-ring promo, and that's the Disco Inferno. The only difference is that Ryan Nemeth has talent."

As of now, Schiavone's remarks have yet to draw a response from Disco Inferno, though listeners of "Keepin it 100 with Konnan" will surely be on the lookout. Disco can at least take solace in his kayfabe success being more impressive than Nemeth's, as the "Hollywood Hunk" has yet to hold AEW gold of any kind, while Disco has reigns as WCW Television, Cruiserweight, and Tag Team Champion to his credit.

