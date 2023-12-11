Konnan Offers Update On Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell's Sobriety

Buff Bagwell's battle with addiction has been an unfortunate but well-documented issue that the veteran has dealt with for decades. While he's had ups and downs, based on his social media, things have been improving steadily. On the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan detailed recently reuniting with Bagwell and scores of other veterans during the latest WrestleCade Weekend. Konnan noted that he first bumped into Scotty Riggs, Bagwell's former tag-team partner, and after the two shared a brief reunion themselves, Riggs took him to Bagwell.

"And I went over there and Buff is wearing his top hat, just in full gimmick, charming everybody. And I saw him, and I hugged him, and I go: 'Bro, do you remember when we went to this party and you were lit up as f—k.' And he was 'Yeah, in San Diego, right?'" Konnan said. After recalling the highlight from their heydays, Konnan recounted how Bagwell expressed that he's been sober for over a year. "And bro, you know what he told me? And you could tell he was happy. He goes: 'I've been sober for fifteen months.'" Additionally, Konnan also noted that Riggs confirmed that Bagwell has been working with Diamond Dallas Page, who is known for helping veterans like Jake "The Snake" Roberts reform themselves.

Interestingly, earlier this year, a report claimed that Bagwell had been arrested on another DUI charge. However, the WCW veteran cleared the air on the allegations during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio." Bagwell explained that he was arrested for a relatively minor infraction of his DUI Court Program, and when that happened, his 3-year-old DUI violation was listed again by the court along with it. The former NWO member maintains that he has remained sober.