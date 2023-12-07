WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Addresses Dynamic Between CM Punk & Seth Rollins

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have not seen eye-to-eye since Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: War Games on November 25. Rollins was apoplectic watching Punk soak up the cheers from the Chicago crowd. In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels said he understands Rollins' frustrations, even if he doesn't share them.

"You want to become that top guy and then you become that top guy and then you see these other people sort of come in and you go, 'Jesus, [these] part-timers' and 'taking spots,' and stuff like that and then one day you get to the point where you go, 'I still want to work, but I don't want to be working all the time,' and then all of sudden now you are the part-timer," Michaels explained. "I understand it on everyone's level."

Michaels says he has the advantage of having gone through life as both a full-time, loyal company man, and a part-time attraction, which he thinks helps him see the whole picture.

"If you've covered darn near every aspect of this industry," Michaels explained, parroting WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, "you learn not to judge. You learn not to get upset." The WWE Hall of Famer recognizes that everyone in WWE is a part of a massive machine, that everyone on the roster is replaceable, and that everyone either ends up accusing others of taking their spot or being accused of taking a spot.

"It's just one of the necessary evils of the business, but again ultimately it always comes down to what is the bottom line and what is best for business," Michaels continued, "and I think over time everybody understands that."