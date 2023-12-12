Konnan Ponders Fallout If Warner Bros. Discovery Becomes Home Of WWE Raw

According to several reports, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is among the interested parties bidding for the media rights for "WWE Raw" – WWE's flagship show that is due for renewal in October 2024. In the event "Raw" moves from USA Network to either TNT or TBS next fall, there is the real possibility that both AEW and WWE programming air on a WBD station, causing all sorts of interesting scenarios and a possible conflict of interest. On his "K100" podcast, Konnan analyzed the ramifications of such a scenario, and how it could prove to be damaging to the AEW brand.

"In this world of one-upmanship, how brutal would it look if WWE kicked them out because they have higher ratings?" Konnan pondered. "And now 'Dynamite,' 'Collision,' and 'Rampage' will have to look for a new home — not that they couldn't in the USA." While Konnan feels it wouldn't make sense for WBD to keep two rival promotions on the same network, he also doesn't see a world where WWE would be willing to share the same stage as AEW.

"History tells me they don't play well with others," Konnan said of WWE. "I don't think WWE is going to allow another promotion on the same network, they're gonna ask for exclusivity ... If WWE goes to WBD, I guarantee you AEW won't be on that network." For context, ECW and WWE briefly aired on the same station, TNN, after the Nashville-based network acquired the rights to "Raw" in the year 2000. However, within 13 months of acquiring the rights to WWE's flagship show, TNN ended its partnership with ECW, citing low ratings. Soon thereafter, ECW was sold to WWE.