Rhino Talks About Seeing The 'Writing Was On The Wall' In ECW

On the heels of a TV deal with TNN in 1999, ECW talents had reason to be optimistic about the company's future. But savvy veterans of the business knew that it would take time for that move to truly pay off and, armed with that information, Rhino wised up to ECW's eventual demise accepting that it was only a matter of time before too long.

Appearing on the last episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Rhino was asked by Kurt Angle if he saw the issues ECW was starting to endure in 2000, just a little over a year into its run on TNN.

"Yes and no," he said. "[Referee Randy] 'Pee Wee' [Anderson] was saying once we got that deal with TNN, 'Everybody's thinking this is the holy grail and all of our dreams are gonna come true all at once. It'll take one year before we really start seeing the TV really turn into dollars.' And sure as sh**, he was right."

Rhino recalled that just as they had started to see attendance and ratings improve, "ECW on TNN" was canceled in favor of "WWF Raw Is War," moving over from USA Network. While talent and staff still held out hope, it became clear pretty quickly that things weren't going to get back on track.

"We'll surely be picked up with someone else," Rhino remembered thinking. "And then we didn't. Towards the last month and a half, two months, when we weren't hearing a TV deal coming through, that's when I kind of figured that the writing was on the wall."