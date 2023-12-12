WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Weighs In On Importance Of Referees In Pro Wrestling

Across his decades in the industry, Shawn Michaels has been exposed to just about every level of pro wrestling. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Michaels explained how his current role in WWE has shown him just how important referees are to the industry. As WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, and leader of "WWE NXT," Michaels has a more hands-on role when it comes to booking compared to his days as a wrestler.

According to HBK, he initially discovered how integral referees were during his in-ring WWE run. "I was really starting to notice that they were hustling as much as we were and they started making those near kickouts really mean something. That's when the lightbulb went off in my head like, oh my goodness." Michaels noted that not only are the storylines in wrestling about the combatants, but they can also often include the referee as another important player.

Additionally, Michaels says that since stepping into a backstage role in wrestling, the referee has become even more important to him. Michaels noted that he often approaches the referees when it comes to in-match angles to get their opinions on the matter, and see how he can make sure they aren't compromised. Lastly, Michaels detailed the measures he's taking to make sure that referees attain the levels of credibility that wrestlers have. "It's hard for me to express how important it is now because they're almost on an even level with all the performers there," he said.

