Shawn Michaels Has No Interest In Being On WWE TV Anymore, Enjoys Backstage Role

Shawn Michaels has already long been a legend in the wrestling industry, but the "Heartbreak Kid" is still forging ahead, now serving as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development — a role that has him overseeing "WWE NXT." The brand, with Michaels at the helm, put on the Stand & Deliver premium live event on April 1 prior to WWE WrestleMania 39, with the show featuring Carmelo Hayes defeating Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship and much more. Ahead of Stand & Deliver, Michaels spoke briefly to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, revealing that he has no intention of returning to WWE television anytime soon with his current backstage role.

"I'm not a big fan of being on TV," Michaels said. "I love being behind the scenes. For Stand & Deliver, for this push, and for some of the stories, we felt like it worked. But I'd rather keep that few and far between if I can." The former four-time world champion stated that he didn't enjoy trying to juggle his backstage duties on the headset with a live segment on "NXT."

In the lead-up to Stand & Deliver, Michaels made a number of appearances on television, getting involved in the Grayson Waller/Johnny Gargano storyline as well as the Roxanne Perez injury angle. His latest appearance was on the March 28 episode of "NXT," where he gave the go-ahead for Perez to join the ladder match for the NXT Women's Championship on Stand & Deliver. Indi Hartwell would go on to win the match, with Perez coming up short. As for Waller and Gargano's unsanctioned match, Gargano won via submission after just under 20 minutes, but Michaels was nowhere to be seen onscreen throughout the event.