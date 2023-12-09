AEW Continental Classic Report, Rampage 12/8/2023

Daniel Garcia's hopes of taking out the inaugural AEW Continental Classic have suffered a major hit following another devastating defeat at the hand of Bryan Danielson on Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage".

In the main-event bout inside Montreal's Bell Center, the two technicians renewed their classic rivalry from 2022 and certainly didn't disappoint, leaving it all inside the ropes and offering the fans another hard-hitting and at times, brutal, encounter. After a flurry of near-falls for both men, including a nasty piledriver from Garcia that almost secured the vital win in the tournament, it was Danielson who prevailed after locking in the LeBell Lock and improved his record to 2-0 and six points.

The American Dragon will now take on Andrade El Idolo on Saturday night's edition of "AEW Collision" in a bid to continue his unbeaten run, while Garcia remains on zero points with matches against Brody King and Eddie Kingston remaining, with the Buffalo native requiring a minor miracle to finish in the top-two of the Blue League.

AEW Continental Classic Blue League Standings