Bryan Danielson Update On Injury Concerns From AEW Collision Tapings

It hasn't even been a week since Bryan Danielson returned to the ring after suffering a broken orbital bone, and it didn't take long for him to have fans concerned about his health once more. "The American Dragon" was in action last night at "AEW Collision," taped several days ahead of its TV broadcast, in Montreal, Quebec, and a cut suffered above his already injured eye in a Continental Classic bout with Andrade El Idolo had some wondering if Danielson had re-aggravated the injury.

Fortunately, everyone can rest easy. Fightful Select reports that Danielson has not been injured again, and that last night's happenings with Andrade were merely part of an angle. Furthermore, Danielson will be around for tonight's tapings of "AEW Dynamite," also in Montreal, where he and Andrade will presumably be hyping up their match, set to air Saturday.

Danielson and Andrade's match, a rematch from where Danielson initially fractured his orbital bone, will only be one part of a show AEW personnel are very excited to show fans, with officials raving about how the "Collision" tapings came across, especially "from a match quality perspective." In addition to Danielson vs. Andrade, a Continental Classic match between Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston, and a singles bout between Kenny Omega and Ethan Page, have also been announced for the show, and were taped last night.