Vince McMahon Makes Rare Appearance At WWE Headquarters For Annual Holiday Party

WWE employees were witness to a rare Vince McMahon sighting this past Wednesday. According to PWInsider, the former WWE Chairman was present at WWE's annual holiday party at the company's new HQ, catching his colleagues by surprise as he had "not been seen much at the WWE HQ of late," especially since the diminishing of his day-to-day role following Endeavor's acquisition of WWE.

The report added that, even in previous years, McMahon rarely ever attended the annual holiday party, which is why his appearance caught everyone off guard. Furthermore, McMahon was said to have made the rounds during the affair, talking to lots of company employees, with some describing his demeanor as "approachable" and friendly" at the gathering. It was further noted that there were no WWE talents in attendance at the party. Typically, at least four to six WWE talents attend the annual party to meet and greet front-office employees, a trend that has seemingly been bucked under the regime of Triple H and Nick Khan.

McMahon has not appeared on WWE programming since June 2022, shortly before he announced his retirement while dealing with sexual misconduct allegations from multiple former WWE employees. Since then, McMahon retook power and made several attempts to return to WWE creative, but he's said to no longer be hands-on with WWE operations following the WWE-UFC merger. McMahon's diminishing role was further confirmed when it was revealed he sold $700 million of his TKO stock last month, which represented nearly 25 percent of his overall shares. The sale immediately raised questions about McMahon's long-term future with WWE, and his larger role within TKO. Unless McMahon makes a cameo on WWE television over the next few weeks, 2023 will go down as the first year in decades without an on-camera appearance from the former CEO.