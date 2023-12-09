WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Vince Russo's Remarks About Wrestling Industry

Vince Russo has been consistent in his maligning of the wrestling industry. Despite not working within the industry on a full-time basis for over a decade, Russo routinely makes podcast appearances to critique and comment on the current happenings in wrestling. He recently spoke of how he couldn't recommend getting into the business with a good conscience, further saying it wasn't a path he would set his worst enemy on. Russo famously pulled the creative strings behind Booker T's WCW World title win at Bash at the Beach 2000, but that didn't stop Booker from slamming his comments on the "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"That's like as bitter as you can actually possibly be about a business that you haven't been in [for over 10 years]," said Booker T. "To discourage a young person not to get in the business where they could make a huge difference to their life ... because of your bitterness ... That's the reason why I don't have any old wrestlers [as] a part of Reality of Wrestling [Booker T's promotion], because all they have is old stories and one [bad] apple can spoil the whole bunch."

Booker T later addressed how wrestling didn't offer much in long-term financial guarantee, but it's a business of opportunity and it can lead to broader horizons. He likened the process to going to college and cited wrestling as life-changing from his standpoint. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer currently runs Reality of Wrestling alongside his role as a commentator on "WWE NXT," not only remaining part of the industry but steering its future. ROW notably played host to former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez before her ascent in WWE. Vince Russo, on the other hand, hasn't been involved in wrestling full-time since 2011. He has served in consultancy roles for Impact Wrestling (soon to once again be TNA Wrestling) and Aro Lucha sporadically since then, but nowadays he is better known as a divisive and controversial critic of the industry.