Why Vince Russo Wouldn't Tell His Worst Enemy To Get Into The Wrestling Business

Vince Russo's time in the pro wrestling business has driven him from ever recommending it as a career path, even to his worst enemies.

"I don't mean to be a d*** but with a good conscience I could not tell you to pursue a career in the wrestling business," Russo said on "Developmentally Speaking" recently. "I wouldn't tell that to my worst enemy. It may look great from the outside, you have no idea what it's like on the inside and I would not recommend that to anybody, especially a writer."

Russo believes that with the proliferation of streaming services, writers are needed now more than ever in the entertainment industry.

"There's so much out there," Russo gushed. "The wrestling business wouldn't even be my last recommendation because I wouldn't even recommend it at all."

The former WWE and WCW writer thinks that wrestling is an ugly business that does ugly things to people, especially those with a good heart. Russo points to the tragedies of Chyna, Daffney – both of whom died young, Chyna of an overdose and Daffney of suicide — and recently-sentenced wrestler Tammy "Sunny" Sytch.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion says that he's seen people ostracized from the business for minor infractions like the wrong kind of handshake, and thinks that the business is better left in the dustbin.

"It's not a good business to get into," Russo warned. He has been adamant that the pro wrestling business has changed too drastically for him to ever return to, recently saying he wouldn't last a day in the modern WWE system.