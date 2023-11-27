WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch Receives Sentence In DUI Manslaughter Case

After over a year and a half of lawyer changes, courtroom incidents, and everything in between, a resolution has been reached in Tammy Sytch's DUI manslaughter case. The WWE Hall of Famer is looking at a long stint in prison.

Sytch was handed a 17-year prison sentence today for her role in the death of a 75-year-old man during a traffic accident in March 2022, per TMZ. In addition, Sytch will also have 8 years probation was she is released in 2035, and her driver's license has been permanently revoked. The 17-year sentence was facing up to 25 years on the charges she faced.

Sytch was first arrested for the incident in May 2022, after her blood alcohol levels were revealed to be well over the legal limit. Sytch would at first plead not guilty to all charges, but eventually pleaded no contest earlier this summer after reaching a plea deal. The WWE Hall of Famer addressed the victim's family today in an emotional scene, though she reportedly remained stoic during her sentencing.