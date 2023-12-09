AEW Collision Results 12/9 - Kenny Omega Vs. Ethan Page, Continental Classic Goes On

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the December 9 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Just like last Saturday, the Blue League section of the AEW Conteintal is in action —- this time Bryan Danielson will face Andrade El Idolo, while Claudio Castagnoli will face Eddie Kingston.

Ethan Page will be in action in an AEW ring since August, he will be facing Kenny Omega. Page called him out last week. Also, Willow Nightingale will be in action against former ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez. A segment with HOOK was also announced for tonight's card.