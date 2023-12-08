AEW's Ethan Page Opens Up About Requesting To Do ROH

This Saturday on "AEW Collision," "All Ego" Ethan Page will be facing Kenny Omega and it will also be his first All Elite Wrestling match since the August 18 episode of "AEW Rampage." What has he been doing since then? Page has been wrestling on AEW CEO Tony Khan's second-owned promotion — Ring of Honor. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast, "Insight," Page explained why he requested to work on the Ring of Honor brand and revealed that it had to do with wanting to be more active performing in the ring.

"If I'm putting something out [on YouTube], it's something that inspired me," said Page. "The last time we did an interview, I was doing American Top Team stuff, things were going fantastic. Not to say that I'm not happy. I just noticed a change in my career and I realized that I really needed to start focusing on professional wrestling more and dedicating myself to that, which is actually why I requested to do the Ring of Honor stuff because our roster has grown so big that the opportunities to be physically active in the ring come a lot less. And that's just the nature of the beast, Tony wants to have the best wrestlers in the world, and I commend them for it. We have them all. But the matches come less. So I wanted to be more active."

Page later explained that the older he got, the more he realized he didn't want to end his career by just getting "stagnant, and fatter, and more depressed."

