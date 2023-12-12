WWE's Road Dogg & X-Pac Recall Hijinks At The Billboard Music Awards

The D-Generation X stable was known for engaging in controversial behavior on-screen during WWE's Attitude Era in the 1990s. Behind the scenes, it was more of the same, as DX members X-Pac and "Road Dogg" Brian James recalled one particular event they attended during that period while appearing on the "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast.

Waltman, who recently said that being in DX was better than being a part of WCW's nWo faction, brought up that he and James took ecstasy before they went to the Billboard Music Awards in 1998. The former WWE European Champion mentioned that the duo ended up getting stuck in a limo as they waited for "Stone Cold" Steve Austin — who was one of WWE's hottest stars during this period — to arrive. Waltman and James eventually made it to the event, but the two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that he was coming down from the ecstasy by that point.

At the awards ceremony, Waltman and James ended up bumping into musical artist Lauryn Hill and R&B group Destiny's Child backstage. Waltman also recalled the duo crossing paths with rapper Dr. Dre, mentioning that the pair and Dre "kind of marked out for each other" without saying a word, with James adding that "everybody's too tough to go, 'Damn, dog!'" and embrace. Both wished they'd said something to the hip-hop star and got a picture with him.

