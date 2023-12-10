Backstage News On Whether WWE Talent Will Get Time Off For Christmas Under New Regime

The holiday season is here, and it's looking good for WWE Superstars who want a little vacation time away from the ring and spotlight. Fightful Select is reporting that under the new regime of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, talent will be getting some time off for Christmas.

Talent, who spoke with Fightful, revealed that they will have a week off, which should be between December 19 and December 25. There are no events scheduled between those days, and WWE's holiday tour is set to restart again on Tuesday, December 26.

The upcoming "WWE SmackDown" in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is reportedly going to be a double taping. Fightful also asked sources within the company if the "WWE Raw" scheduled for December 18 in Des Moines, Iowa, is going to be a double taping. However, they are still awaiting confirmation on the matter at the time of this writing.

Last year, the December 26 episode of "Raw" saw WWE host a best-of-show, while the year before that, the "SmackDown" episode which aired on December 24, 2021, was taped ahead of time. It's worth noting that one of the last times that WWE held a live show on Christmas was in 2017 for "Raw." The episode that year saw Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan (who has since retired from in-ring action) become the new WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champions after defeating former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli and Sheamus in the main event. The show also saw John Cena in action against former star Elias.