Nick Wayne Says He Wants To Wrestle This AEW Top Guy

AEW's Nick Wayne currently finds himself immersed in a storyline with Christian Cage, Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus), and Adam Copeland, but beyond that, "The Prodigy" is keen on facing some of the company's other top performers. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Wayne revealed which names he's eyeing future matches with.

"Bryan Danielson, most definitely," Wayne said. "Bryan Danielson actually used to watch Buddy [Wayne] on TV. He sent a student of ours to the school. He did a book signing in Seattle and someone went to him and they're like, 'I want to be a professional wrestler. I live in Bellevue, Washington. Where should I train?' [Danielson responded], 'Buddy Wayne is in your backyard. Please go train there." The first time I met him he's like, 'I used to watch your dad on TV when I was young.' I'm like, 'Wow that is crazy. That's so awesome.' So it'd be like a cool full circle [moment] in a way, and of course, he's the best wrestler in the world. You'd want to wrestle him, you'd want to get better. You'd want him to elevate you and that's exactly what I would like."

In addition to Danielson, Wayne identified Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay as two more of his desired future opponents, citing them as five-star match machines. Wayne has wrestled Ospeay once before in GCW, but with Ospreay now set to officially join AEW next year, he hopes to see them tangle up once more. In surveying the AEW landscape a little deeper, Wayne mentioned that he also hopes to lock up with Daniel Garcia, PAC, and Rey Fenix — the latter of whom Wayne said he is "super inspired by."

