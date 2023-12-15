AEW's Satnam Singh Doesn't Want This WWE HOFer To Retire

Sting is set to wrestle the final match of his illustrious in-ring career at next year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. And even though they might often find themselves on opposite sides of the ring, Satnam Singh expressed on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge" that he'd prefer "The Icon" not go just yet.

"I will say, 'Don't leave us. Stay with our company,'" Singh said. "'I know you don't want to wrestle anywhere; that's fine.' I will say, 'Please stay with us and backstage help all the young wrestlers, help everyone' ... I would really like to see him always in the company. Not like every week; maybe two times in a month, that's fine."

Singh ultimately wished Sting good luck for the future and also complimented the 64-year-old legend for still wrestling at a high level after all these years. It's currently unclear who Sting will be facing for his final bow at the March event set to take place at North Carolina's Greensboro Coliseum — the same venue that hosted the memorable NWA World Heavyweight Championship clash between Sting and "Nature Boy" Ric Flair that ended in a time-limit draw at the inaugural Clash of the Champions event. Sting will have Flair by his side for his final run.



Sting initially announced his in-ring retirement during his WWE Hall of Fame speech in 2016. The decision came after he suffered a serious neck injury wrestling Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions event the year prior. He would eventually return to the ring with AEW in 2021, pairing with Darby Allin who he has remained closely associated with since.

