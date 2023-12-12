Seth Rollins' Next World Heavyweight Title Defense Made Official On WWE Raw

The next competitor for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship is set, and will challenge at the start of the new year. In a backstage segment on Monday's "WWE Raw," Drew McIntyre was seen talking to Adam Pearce when CM Punk approached. Punk and McIntyre had a short exchange, after which McIntyre told Pearce he was glad they "figured it out." Pearce the revealed that McIntyre would be Rollins' next challenger, getting his latest title match on the the "Day 1" edition of "Raw."

WWE Day 1 was a 2022 premium live event, best known as the night Brock Lesnar ended the WWE Championship reign of Big E. A 2023 version of the event never materialized, but with "Raw" taking place on January 1 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, WWE appears to have revived the branding for that episode.

The last time McIntyre and Rollins went head-to-head in singles competition was at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where Rollins retained the championship. The pair were also on opposite teams at Survivor Series: War Games, where Rollins' team, also including Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes, got the victory. McIntyre defeated Uso on "Raw" this week after defeating Zayn last week, temporarily writing him off TV.