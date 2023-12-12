Eric Bischoff On Why AEW's Tony Khan Isn't As 'Fixable' As Vince Russo

Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo have never seen eye to eye, but Bischoff certainly likes the idea of working with the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion more than AEW President Tony Khan. Bischoff was posed with the question of which wrestling promoter he would rather be involved in a hypothetical wrestling promotion.

"I think Russo can be fixed. There's enough there to work [with]," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks," noting that he thinks Russo would be a productive member of a creative team, even if he wouldn't necessarily trust him to be the head of a department. "I don't feel the same way with Tony Khan. I see patterns there ... consistent patterns, repetitive patterns that tell me it's not fixable."

This is not the first time Bischoff has taken umbrage with Khan's booking, recently saying that he felt the AEW promoter wasn't in the wrestling business, so much as he was running a wrestling promotion out of vanity. He also referred to it as a "well-funded hobby" for Khan in the past.

Even with the kind words, it might be difficult for Bischoff to hire Russo for any hypothetical promotion, as Russo has been outspoken in his disdain not only for the professional wrestling business but Eric Bischoff specifically. The two men infamously shared the responsibility of running WCW's creative direction in 2000, at first somewhat harmoniously, but the partnership quickly soured, with both Bischoff and Russo constantly butting heads. Both men were gone from WCW by the end of the year.