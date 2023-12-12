Why Mark Henry Compares Dominik Mysterio To The Rock And Hart Family

The Judgment Day's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is a third-generation wrestler in the industry. His great-uncle is lucha libre legend Rey Misterio Sr., and his father is former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio. While appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, Mark Henry compared the young Mysterio to numerous WWE legends who also have a family history in the business.

"I put him in the same category as The Rock and the Harts and people that come from pro wrestling," Henry said. "They have [a] legacy — Randy Orton. There are things that Dominik does that are just intuitive. You can tell he just picked it up. It's not trained. I mean, you have a lot of reps, so I guess you can consider it to be trained, but he just does stuff that I'm like, 'That's a kid out there playing with his toys.' He knows what he's doing. And all those years of watching his dad," he continued, "and all those years of knowing what the bad guy did, knowing all of those things of what his dad had to fight through to get to be who he was. I think it's paying dividends for him."

Mysterio has been in and around the wrestling industry ever since he was a kid. At one stage during his childhood, he was written into his dad's feud with the late Eddie Guerrero. The two WWE Hall of Famers fought over who was Dominik's biological father, which led to a Ladder Match for the custody of Dominik at SummerSlam in 2005. Mysterio eventually learned the ropes and made his in-ring debut for WWE in August 2020. Since joining forces with The Judgment Day, the former "NXT" North American Champion has exceeded all expectations as a despicable heel.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.