Ace Steel Recalls Impressing WWE's Vince McMahon After Competing As Donald Trump

On "WWE Raw" in January 2007, then-indie wrestler Ace Steel portrayed Donald Trump in a match against former NWA World Women's Champion Kiley Mclean, who played the role of Rosie O'Donnell. The "Donald vs. Rosie" clash was booked amid a real-life spat between the improbable future U.S. President and the longtime talk show host. During a recent interview, Steel recalled impressing then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon with his portrayal of Trump on television.

"[I got] a one-night bonus from Vince," Steel told "Wrestling with Rip Rogers." "Vince loved it. A week later, I got a call. I got hired. I was like, 'Really?'" Although the battle between fake Trump and fake O'Donnell paid off for Steel, it was ultimately met with a negative response from fans in attendance. McMahon, who was attempting to capitalize on the real-life feud to gain viewers, introduced the bout and sat at ringside throughout. In the end, after throwing a cake in fake O'Donnell's face, fake Trump picked up the win following a diving "hairbutt" from the top turnbuckle.

After inking a deal with WWE following his performance as Trump, Steel was released from his developmental contract the following year, along with several other up-and-coming talents. He returned to the indies before joining WWE again as a coach at the Performance Center between 2019 and 2022. Following his departure from WWE, Steel began working for AEW in a backstage role. However, Steel was let go from his deal later that year following his involvement in the backstage brawl at All Out between his friend CM Punk and The Elite. Tony Khan re-signed Steel in May, but he was released again following Punk's firing.

