Chavo Guerrero Hopes To Direct WWE Wrestler-Turned-Hollywood Star In Film Project

Chavo Guerrero has become Hollywood's go-to man when it comes to wrestling-related projects in recent years. He has had involvement in "Young Rock," "GLOW," and most recently, "The Iron Claw," helping the actors work the wrestling elements of the project. It's a role he has enjoyed taking up, but he is now ready for even more, admitting, "Eventually I am going to direct."

"That's where I'm going. I follow directors all the time on different movies and really kind of watch, and, same thing, study how they do it," he told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "My next role is directing. That's really where I'm going."

Guerrero confirmed that he is writing a script currently, and while he did confirm that it is not based on his own family, he does hope to have some wrestling involvement in the form of, his "boy," Dave Bautista. The multi-time World Champion might not end up acting in this particular project, but Guerrero is hoping to create a partnership between them.

"His production company Dogbone Entertainment, he's got his own production company, the whole thing, and we're doing a little collaboration and hopefully we'll get this thing made," Guerrero said. "I'd really love to at least, if I'm not directing it, at least say you know, you write it [and it's] your screenplay. I'm going to have a lot of say in it for sure. But, we'll see. We'll see if that one goes through ... To make it in this business you have to have a lot of irons in the fire, you really do."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.