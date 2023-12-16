WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Names One Thing He Never Wants To Do Again In His Career

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has endured a number of uncomfortable situations throughout his wrestling career. The most dreadful one, however, didn't occur inside of a ring, but rather, outside in the elements. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker recalled the frigid experience of broadcasting the 2023 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames kickoff show in sub-freezing temperatures outside of the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

"It's true when they talk about that 'hawk' in Chicago. It was cold out there. They said it was like 30 degrees (Fahrenheit). There would be a calmness there for a second and then that hawk would roll through, and when that hawk rolled through, the temperature seemed like it would drop immediately like five to 10 degrees. And [it happened] mid-sentence. That was the hardest thing I ever had to do," Booker said.

WWE's Survivor Series pre-show began one hour before the main show's start time, with Booker T, Wade Barrett, Kayla Braxton, Jackie Redmond, and Peter Rosenberg serving as the kickoff's panelists. Despite having heat warmers placed in his leather gloves, Booker noted that his hands were still shivering from the cold surrounding him, and 45 minutes into the broadcast, he felt like tapping out.

"I felt sorry for Wade Barrett because he had like a light little coat," Booker continued. "Maybe he was thinking, 'Well I can't have a coat on. I can't really look like I'm cold,' but his hands were solid white when we got up from that table ... You notice Peter Rosenberg had his hands in his pockets the whole [time]. He never took his hands out of his pockets the whole time. It was a monster out there bro, and I never ever want have to do something like that ever again."

