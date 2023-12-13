Former WWE Superstar Scheduled To Make GCW Debut In January

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor is set to make his Game Changer Wrestling debut next year in Tampa, Florida. The promotion announced that Mansoor was signed for the January 26, 2024 event that will also include AEW star Andrade El Idolo, GCW World Champion Blake Christian, Maki Itoh, and former GCW World Champions Nick Gage and Masha Slamovich.

The day after on January 27, 2024, both Mansoor and former WWE Superstar Mace will be taking part in the GCW event, Effy's Big Gay Brunch 8 event. Last Sunday, Mansoor and Mace made their first post-WWE appearances at the DPW 2nd Anniversary show in North Carolina. As of this writing, GCW has yet to announce Mace for the Tampa event.

Before being released on September 21 following the merger between WWE and UFC, Mansoor and Mace were part of the Maximum Male Models faction that also included two current popular WWE stars, LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri. Knight is currently on "SmackDown," where he has been feuding with The Bloodline, while Dupri is on "Raw" and part of the Alpha Academy stable. Mansoor and Mace's last WWE match before being released was a Battle Royal to determine who was going to be the No. 1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Title on the May 15 episode of "WWE Raw." The winner of the match was another star that was released in September — Mustafa Ali.