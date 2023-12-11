Mace And Mansoor Appear At Indie Show In First Post-WWE Appearance

Former WWE stars Mace and Mansoor, who were released by WWE earlier this year, made their first post-WWE appearances this weekend.

The duo came out as a team at the DPW 2nd Anniversary show at the Durham Convention Center in Durham, North Carolina on Sunday, December 10. Both stars commented on their return on X, with Mace stating that "81 was enough," referring to WWE's non-compete clause which usually lasts 90 days.

81 was enough 😜 https://t.co/jiOGqtypRV — Mason D. Madden (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) December 11, 2023

Mace and Mansoor's WWE non-compete clause was originally set to expire on December 20. The duo, who were a part of the Maximum Male Models faction in WWE, had been announced for another independent show, Effy's Big Gay Brunch 8 event, which will take place on January 27.

The former WWE stars were released by the promotion on September 21, following the merger of WWE and UFC. The likes of Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Emma, Shelton Benjamin, Top Dolla, Elias, Dana Brooke, and Shanky were a few of the other WWE stars who were released in September. Mace and Mansoor were a part of the Maximum Male Models faction, which also included LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri, and the group was disbanded earlier this year, with them not achieving much success on the main roster.

Ziggler, who now goes by his real name Nic Nemeth, has announced that his first post-WWE match will be at a World Wrestling Council event in January, where he will face Ray Gonzalez.