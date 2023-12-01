Former WWE Stars Mace & Mansoor Announced For Major Independent Show Following Release

Following the closure of WWE's merger with the UFC, the company orchestrated a series of budget cuts resulting in the exit of several staff members and in-ring performers. Mace and Mansoor, formerly known as Maximum Male Models, were amongst the crop of talent facing a 90-day non-compete clause upon their release from WWE in September. As the two continue to prepare for their next steps outside of WWE, they have now officially been announced for a major independent wrestling event, which is slated to take place in early 2024.

As announced by former GCW Tag Team Champion Effy, Mansoor and Mace, who are now called MxM, will make their way to Tampa, Florida for Effy's Big Gay Brunch 8 event. This show will run under the umbrella of Game Changer Wrestling, emanating from the Egypt Shrine Center on Saturday, January 27 –– the same day as the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in St. Petersburg. Effy himself is the only other talent to be advertised so far.

Though it is unknown if Mace and Mansoor will be wrestling at Effy's Big Gay Brunch, this event does currently stand as the first post-WWE appearance to be announced for the duo. Much like many of their former colleagues, Mace and Mansoor will remain under a non-compete clause until late December.