Why Bully Ray Says CM Punk Should Get The Same Treatment In WWE As Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks that WWE is already running the risk of overexposing CM Punk, just weeks after Punk returned to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully said that he enjoyed the interaction between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, but wants to make sure WWE makes the eventual match between the two men as meaningful as possible.

"I think they should be very careful. I think they should treat Punk like a mini-version of Roman [Reigns] when it comes to his matches right now because that match against Seth will mean that much more if we only get a few Punk matches along the way," Bully explained. "They might have to throw somebody in Punk's way before Rollins." Bully bemoaned the brief, lighthearted interactions that Punk had backstage with Ricochet, Chad Gable, and Kofi Kingston, as well as The Judgment Day.

"Why is this on my TV right now? I didn't need to see CM Punk in that scene," Bully exclaimed. "I don't know why I need to see Punk back there." The former TNA World Champion thinks WWE has already given viewers more Punk than he thinks the fans need right now.

"I want all killer and no filler," Bully continued. "When I see Punk, it should mean something."

CM Punk is set to wrestle his first match in WWE in nearly a decade on December 30 at a WWE live event in the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where he'll be facing The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.